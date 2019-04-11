Fee misprint in prospectus: BDS, MDS students to pay amount to fill the gap

With regard to the controversy involving BDS and MDS students over fee differential in the wake of printing error in the handbook, the Panjab University Syndicate decided that the students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Science and Hospital be asked to pay the differential vis-a-vis the fee deposited by them in the last session and the current one.

The university had published the wrong figure of fee in the handbook in 2018, which was less than the fee paid by the students in their first year and was also contrary to the Senate’s decision on May 6, 2018, to increase the fee by 5% for the already enrolled students.

The Syndicate members decided to not recover the fee with hike but to ask the MDS students to pay at least what they did in their first year of the course.

The MDS students who took admission in 2017 had paid ₹4,48,327 in fee. However, in their second year, the figure in the handbook was ₹4,29,085 and the students paid this amount. The actual amount should have been ₹4,69,955 (after 5% hike).

The same happened with BDS 2017 batch. The BDS students paid ₹1,18,532 in the first year and in the second year they paid ₹1,15,355 as per the figure mentioned in the handbook. The actual fee to be paid by them was ₹1,23,175 and the differential amount was ₹7,820.

The students of BDS were counselled and they agreed to pay ₹3,477 to match the fee paid by them in the first year.

The committee had recommended that the MDS 2nd year students should also be counselled to pay the differential.

