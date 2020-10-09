FMGE December 2020: Online registration begins at nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:04 IST

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday began the online registrations for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) for December session on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at nbe.edu.in on or before October 28, 2020, till 11:55 pm.

The board will conduct the FMGE December 2020 examination on December 4, 2020. The admit card for which will be issued on November 27, 2020.

“Applications were invited for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2020 session from 8th October 2020 (3PM) onwards.However, due to technical reasons, the online applications for FMGE –December 2020 session shall now be live on 9th October 2020 at 11:00 Hrs onwards,” reads the official notice.

Applicants will have to submit the online examination fee of Rs 5500 and Rs 990 GST, which makes the total amount of Rs 6490. However, the fee is non-refundable.

“Indian Citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with State Medical Councils on or after March 15, 2020, shall have to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)/Screening Test,” reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.