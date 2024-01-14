FMGE December 2023 admit cards releasing tomorrow, know how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE December 2023 tomorrow, January 15. Candidates can download the FMGE December admit card from the board's website, natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2023 results to be available by February 20(HT FIle)

The FMGE December 2023 results will be available by February 20, 2024. The screening test for foreign medical graduates will be conducted on January 20. The exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

FMGE December 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Next, click on the FMGE under the examination section.

Go to FMGE December 2023.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

A total of 300 multiple-choice questions will be on the exam paper. Candidates must attempt both of the paper's sections in a single day. The paper has been divided into two parts.

Candidates will given 150 minutes to complete a single part, with 150 questions in each section.