Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Rajasthan Governor tells VC’s to focus on making higher education job oriented

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the country has plenty of meritorious students yet the county was lagging behind in global ranking in higher education as he laid emphasis on taking steps to stop brain drain.

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked vice chancellors of 90 universities from the state to focus on making higher education job oriented.

Speaking at the west zone vice-chancellors’ meet organised by the New Delhi-based Association of Indian Universities (AIU) here, the Governor laid emphasis on promoting innovations and setting new records in higher education. He said the country has plenty of meritorious students yet the county was lagging behind in global ranking in higher education as he laid emphasis on taking steps to stop brain drain.

“The students will have to provide research facilities of high standard. Appropriate changes will also have to be brought in the area of higher education as per the global market,” he said.

The Governor said there was a need to make students aware about their fundamental duties as per the Constitution and the universities should organise seminars and other events for this purpose.

