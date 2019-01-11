FTII to be converted into deemed university, proposal under considerations

The option for Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to be converted into a deemed university are still under considerations, said Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), Union minister of state (independent charge) for information and broadcasting during his interview to Hindustan Times.

The minister’s remarks came days after the government issued a letter of intent to India Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to grant it deemed university status. The earlier plan was to make FTII an institution of excellence and put under IIMC, which will be a deemed university.

“The ministry thought that FTII under IIMC would not be fruitful and therefore it was kept out. However, it (proposal to turn FTII into deemed university) is still under consideration and in future when the institute rises to the status of deemed university, we will consider it,” said Rathore during his visit to Pune on Wednesday. He, however, desisted from giving any deadline for FTII getting the deemed university tag.

The minister said that while the deemed university status will happen in future, the FTII is getting maximum funding from the government. On latest protests by students over extension to semester, Rathore said, “The academic improvement is being done keeping in mind that fresh students come and get knowledge and seats are not held on by students already on campus. So, you have to clear semester. You have to finish assignments and keep moving ahead. These things are being done to improve the functioning of institution and this is a work in progress.”

On the recent decision allowing private FM stations to carry news generated by All India Radio, the minister said that it is a collaborative effort that private FM stations and Prasar Bharati join hands to serve the people.

“We have made an act that allows all FM stations to air news and private FM can take news from All India Radio. This is for free right now. The period is experimental in nature as we want to assess how it is operationally being managed,” said Rathore.

Earlier this week, the information and broadcasting ministry allowed private FM broadcasters to broadcast AIR news in English and Hindi. According to a press release, the AIR news bulletins shall have to be carried in totality by the private broadcasters, in an “unaltered form”. The commercials which are broadcast during news bulletins shall also have to be carried along with the news in totality. Private FM broadcasters will have to give due credit to AIR for sourcing their news. The private FM broadcasters will have to carry AIR News bulletins either simultaneously or deferred live by not more than 30 minutes, stated the release.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:08 IST