Fulbright Fellowships: USIEF invites applications for 2019-2020 programs

United States India Educational Foundation (USIEF) has invited online applications from Indian citizens for 2019-2020 Fulbright Nehru, Fulbright Kalam and other Fulbright fellowships. There are approximately 100 Fulbright-Nehru and six Fulbright-Kalam climate fellowships.

The Fulbright-Nehru Master’s fellowships are designed to pursue Master’s degree program at select US colleges and universities in one of the specified areas.

Apart from Master’s, other Nehru Fellowships awarded are: Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships, Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships, Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships and Nehru International Education Administrators Seminar.

The Fulbright Kalam Climate Fellowship includes: Climate Fellowship for Doctoral Research and Climate Fellowship for Postdoctoral Research.

Some other Fulbright scholarship programs are: Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship, Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant, Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program for International Teachers, Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program and Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program.

Visit usief.org.infor fellowship details and application instructions. The application deadline varies for different programs. For Nehru Master’s Fellowships and Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowships the deadline for applying is June 15, 2018. You can apply for only one Fulbright-Nehru fellowship category during a competition cycle.

Note: Read the brochure properly before applying to know details like eligibility conditions, grant benefits, eligible fields of study and much more.