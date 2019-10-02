e-paper
Funds for promotion of Urdu language almost doubled in five years: HRD

Nishank chaired a Meeting of the Executive Board of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language to discuss various issues concerning the Council, particularly for the Promotion of Urdu Language inside and outside the country in New Delhi.

education Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank(HT File)
         

There has been an increase of 45% in the funds for the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) in five years and effective steps should be taken to utilise this amount, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday directed his officials.

Nishank chaired a Meeting of the Executive Board of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language to discuss various issues concerning the Council, particularly for the Promotion of Urdu Language inside and outside the country in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Nishank inaugurated the new website of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language. Nishank emphasized that the grants that are given to the NGOs for the promotion of Urdu Language should be utilized fully. He advised the Members to make random inspections of the NGOs to ensure that the grants issued are utilized in a transparent manner. He also suggested to the Members to work closely with the Director and Vice Chairman to chart out activities of the Council and to ensure that the message reaches the public.

The HRD Minister announced that there is an increase in funding of the Urdu Council. He said that the funding of Urdu Council has been increasedfrom Rs. 45 crores in the year 2013-14 to Rs. 84 Crores in the year 2019-20. The increase in 45% funding in five years is phenomenal, he added. The Minister said that effective steps should be taken to utilize the increased amount, according to an official statement.

The decision for extension of ‘The Paper Maché scheme’ which is currently implemented through Kashmir University has also been taken in the meeting. In this scheme Rs. 15 Lakhs is spent every year for training Kashmiri Youths in making Paper Machéproducts which has got a high demand in market, the official statement said

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 09:28 IST

