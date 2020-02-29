GAIL Recruitment 2020 for executive trainee through GATE is on, apply for 25 vacancies

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 15:58 IST

GAIL (India) Limited has invited online applications for the posts of executive trainee. The selection will be based on GATE 2020 score. The last date to apply is March 12. Candidates can apply online at gailonline.com.

There are a total of 25 vacancies including 15 posts for executive trainee chemical and 10 for executive trainee (instrumentation).

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the position of Executive Trainees in GAIL will be required to first register for GATE-2020 and thereafter, appear in GATE-2020 as per instructions and timelines notified by GATE-2020 Organizing Institute in one of the following relevant GATE Examination Papers: Chemical Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering.

Details of vacancies:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): 15 Posts

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 10 Posts

Eligibility:

Executive Trainee (Chemical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65% Marks

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% Marks.

Age Limit: The upper Age Limit is 28 years as on 03.03.2020 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online