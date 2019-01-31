GATE 2019: Important tips to avoid negative marking in the exam, read expert advice here

GATE 2019: With just few days left for the GATE 2019 examination that is commencing on February 2, 2019 candidates who will appear in the exam should keep in mind some important points while revising for the papers.

GATE is conducted annually in the month of February by IISc Bangalore and 7 IIT’s for all engineering graduates who aim to secure a top job in PSU under Govt. of India or to pursue higher studies in IIT’s/NIT’s an other premier institutes. This year the GATE exam is being conducted on 2nd , 3rd , 9th and 10th February 2019. Since GATE is one of the most valued exam for engineers, candidates readily devote more than 6 months for effective preparation to crack this exam.

During this phase of preparation, candidates dedicate maximum time for studying the concepts, formulas, basics etc. of each subject along with their topics & sub-topics. But the actual game changer in GATE preparations are mock tests which are mostly attempted in last 1-2 months before the exam. Below are important points which highlight the importance of mock tests when attempted in the right manner at the right time.

Importance of Mock Tests for GATE 2019

•It is commonly observed that in spite of studying the complete syllabus & knowing each and every concept, aspirants may fail to crack GATE exam or secure a good rank. This can be due to lack of practising mock tests in the preparation phase.

•It is thoroughly advised to attempt mock tests based on the pattern of the GATE exam which in turn reflects your preparation level.

•Most importantly, mock tests are the best mentors for every aspirant i.e. they automatically reflect your performance. Also highlights your weak sections and areas which need attention.

•Mock tests are the best mode to revise your entire syllabus or a particular subject at a time. Since, when candidates attempt a particular question they remember all the concepts & formulas related to it.

•The mock tests help you assess your performance in comparison to thousands of other aspirants, giving you an idea of where you stand.

•Mock tests are mostly preferred by aspirants to warm-up their brains for the ultimate exam as it boosts up the confidence when we score high, helps to overcome the fear of exam i.e. nervousness or over excitement. Also helps to develop time management skills to maximize each second in the GATE exam.

•Furthermore mock tests help a candidate understand the loop holes in his/her final preparations i.e. over attempts leading to negative marking, and hence wastage of time. These flaws can only be identified when he/she has appeared for a no. of mock tests before GATE exam.

Negative marking is the main aspect which every aspirant wishes to avoid while appearing for the exam. The importance of GATE exam is quite evident among engineering graduates, each mark decides whether a candidate will be shortlisted for PSU job or not, negative marking causes hindrances in reaching the desired goal. In order to reduce the effect of negative marking on your GATE score, here are some general tips to minimize negative marking for the GATE exam.

Tips to Minimize Negative Marking in GATE 2019

• In an MCQ, carefully go through a question and eliminate options one by one. In case you are unable to eliminate, try to avoid the question.

• Maintain your mental peace during 180 mins of the exam & re-check what is actually asked in the question when you finally attempt the answer.

• Try to remain extra cautious during numerical questions where the units and their conversions between the question & answers play the trick. Focus on the units specifically to avoid negative marks.

• Always attempt only those questions whose answers are known and you are sure about the answers. This practice can be developed by attempting sufficient mock tests before GATE exam.

• Candidates must also maintain a track of the mistakes committed in mock tests and try revise them thoroughly and avoid them in the next mock test.

(The article is authored by Susheel Joshi, SVP (Academic) at Gradeup. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:31 IST