GATE 2019: Last minute tips to crack the exam

You have been preparing for GATE 2019 exam and last few days are left. Performing under pressure and anxiety can create more problems in this exam.

But this can be avoided with guided steps if you follow some basic but important tips for the last few days. The strategy and methodology for preparing last week are entirely different from what you do in last one year for this exam. Here are some last-minute tips which will help you to clear GATE 2019 exam with flying colours.

Solving Test Papers Online on a daily basis

* This is the best approach to revise the concepts and formulas and to evaluate your performance of this exam.

* Try to utilize the time to practice questions either online mock test or small topic, subject-specific test to consolidate your concepts

Keep switching between topics/chapters to help you become more confident

* Test your skills to shift focus from one topic or chapter to others under pressure.

* It is also important that you must develop short notes in last one year. Revise these short notes and formula notes to recall the concepts quicker which can help you to switch between the topics easily.

* Please don’t worry if you have not prepared notes. You can purchase a handbook of your branch and start revising from there. GK Publication has handbooks for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Information Technology, Electrical Engineering and Electronics Engineering. These handbooks are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Keep the admit card ready and keep it safe

*Get your admit card printed and keep a soft copy of the same stored in your mailbox so that you don’t face any problem if you misplace the hard copy.

*Please don’t panic on the day of the exam and drink water at regular intervals, if possible.

*It is also advised to visit your exam centre in advance at least a day or two days before the exam date and familiarise yourself with the locality.

In the last week, don’t try to over exert

*Always remember, being confident will get you “more” marks. So, don’t lose confidence.

*Eat Healthy, drink more water and get sleep for 8-9 hours. Don’t try to over exert or read anything extra especially in the week before the exam.

General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics is the key to ace the GATE exam

*General Aptitude and Engineering Mathematics carry 30 percent of the total marks and hence these are the two most important sections in GATE Syllabus.

*So prepare these sections well to perform well in GATE Exam.

Practice with actual GATE virtual calculator

Try to perform calculations using the Virtual calculator in order to familiarize with functions and operation of the calculator. It is available on official website of GATE 2019.

*Try to appear in Mock test given on the GATE Website so that you don’t get surprises during actual GATE Exam.

*60 percent of GATE questions may not require the virtual calculator, so use the virtual calculator whenever it is really required. Try to practice at least 100+ numerical type questions from various chapters so that you get acquainted with the variety of mathematical operations that may take place during the exam.

Have a proper exam strategy

*Each aspirant has different strategies to tackle the exam. Prepare your strategy as well. Appearing in any exam without a strategy can be a disaster.

*Read each question and options carefully and decide whether you can answer it or not.

*If you find any question difficult, please proceed to the next question.

*Firstly go through the paper and identify the questions which you can answer first and start answering them one by one without any mistakes.

*During the second round, try to answer all unanswered questions which you have decided to answer them in the next round.

*There will be a couple of questions, which are very lengthy in nature but very simple. These are unit or conversion-based questions.

Finally, hard work and confidence will help you to crack the GATE Exam. Attempt GATE exam with the full positivity and give maximum try to perform the best.

The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. Please do not feel low if you underperform in the exam. GATE is one of those opportunities and not the only opportunity.

(Author Pankaj Sharma is Mentor, Career Launcher. Views expressed here are personal.)

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:31 IST