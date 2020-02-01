GATE 2020 mechanical engineering exam analysis: Students find paper moderate

education

The General Aptitude Tests in Engineering (2020) has started today. The exam is a gateway to securing admissions in post graduate programs in IITs/NITs etc. for the purpose of getting a Public Sector Job. This year, the exam is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The Mechanical Engineering exam is being conducted today in two slots; morning, which is from 9.30am to 12.30am. And afternoon, which is from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Below is the exam analysis for GATE Mechanical 2020: morning slot

●The level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Compared to last year, the paper was Difficult.

●There were 30+ Numerical Ability Type questions. And they were lengthy in nature.

●Questions from Manufacturing Subjects had high weightage while questions from Maths Subjects were easy.

●As expected, few questions were included from Heat transfer and Engineering Mechanics.

As per the feedback of aspirants who have appeared for the exam, the cutoff will reduce as compared to last year. The exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback.

The author is MN Ramesh, Academic Head and VP (GATE and ESE Exams) at Gradeup