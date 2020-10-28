GATE 2021: Window to make changes in application form, exam city opens at gate.iitb.ac.in

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:41 IST

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Wednesday opened the correction window to make changes in the GATE 2021 application form including the exam centre city, category, gender and / or paper. Candidates who have successfully completed the registration can make these changes.

Candidates will have to visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in to make the changes. The window will close on November 13.

Candidates will have to pay an additional charge for making changes in category, gender, paper. Changing the exam centre city is free of cost.

The GATE 2021 is scheduled to be held on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon). The GATE 2021 result is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

How to make corrections in GATE 2021:

1.Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

Candidates can choose four options from the list of examination cities . The first, second and third choices must be from the same GATE zone and fourth choice can be from any GATE zone.