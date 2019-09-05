Gauhati High Court Law Clerk admit card 2019 out, here’s the direct link to download

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:02 IST

Guwahati High Court law clerk recruitment exam admit card has been released on its official website at ghconline.gov.in. The exam for law clerk will be held on September 8, 2019.

Candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam can download their admit card from the official website of Guwahati High Court by using your roll number and date of birth.

Follow the steps given below to download the Guwahati High Court clerk exam admit card or click on the direct link given below to directly login and download the admit card.

How to download Guwahati High Court clerk admit card:

Visit the official website of Guwahati High Court at ghconline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top that reads ‘Download admit card for law clerk’

A new page will open

Click on candidate access link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download Guwahati High Court law clerk admit card

Candidates are advised to carry the printed e- admit card to the exam center without which they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 12:02 IST