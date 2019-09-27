GIC officer scale 1 admit card 2019 released at gicofindia.com

education

General Insurance Corporation (GIC) of India has released admit card for GIC Officer Scale 1 exam 2019. GIC Officer Scale 1 Exam 2019 will be held on October 5. Candidates who have applied for the GIC Officer Scale 1 recruitment exam 2019 will be able to download their admit card from the official website of GIC at gicofindia.com.

GIC Officer Scale 1 exam is being held to fill posts for 25 officers in the cadre of assistant manager (scale-I) to be based in its offices in India and abroad (primarily to be posted at Head Office, Mumbai) and will be liable to be posted anywhere in India as well as abroad.

Here is how to download GIC Officer Scale 1 Admit Card 2019:

1) Visit the official website of GIC

2) Click on the link to download scale I officers admit card

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your registration no and password

5) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The selection of candidates for the posts will be done on the basis of online test and performance in group discussion and interview. The total marks for written test, group discussion and Interview will be 200.

