Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020, will mentor teachers in Maharashtra through 'teacher inspiration' workshops on the use of modern technology in education, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.
"Through these workshops, teachers in the state will gain new confidence and work with more vigour. This initiative will also help change the way communities look at government schools," a statement quoted Mushrif as saying.
Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution".
Disale has been teaching students from over 1,400 schools in more than 143 countries through the novel initiative of the 'virtual field trip', it said, adding that he has mentored over 16,000 teachers to impart knowledge through technology.
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
- After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
AAP teacher association to fight DU polls
Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service
IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
IIT, IIM Jammu ink MoU to improve quality of education
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
- UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt
IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
