IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
education

Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops

Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution".
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:13 PM IST

Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020, will mentor teachers in Maharashtra through 'teacher inspiration' workshops on the use of modern technology in education, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said on Wednesday.

"Through these workshops, teachers in the state will gain new confidence and work with more vigour. This initiative will also help change the way communities look at government schools," a statement quoted Mushrif as saying.

Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution".

Disale has been teaching students from over 1,400 schools in more than 143 countries through the novel initiative of the 'virtual field trip', it said, adding that he has mentored over 16,000 teachers to impart knowledge through technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
global teacher prize global teacher prize 2020 teachers
app
Close
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
Rainjitsinh Disale, the winner of Global Teacher Prize 2020.
education

Global Teacher prize winner to guide Maharashtra teachers in workshops

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Disale, who works as a teacher at the Zilla Parishad primary school at Paritewadi in Solapur district, won the prize last year in recognition of his efforts for promoting education of girls and triggering a QR code-based "textbook revolution".
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020.(HT File)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020.(HT File)
employment news

RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:19 PM IST
AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made "significant improvements" inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Maharashtra cabinet approves medical college-cum-hospital at Nashik

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A statement from the Chief Ministers Office, issued after a cabinet meeting, said the college in Nashik, around 200km from Mumbai, will have a capacity to admit 100 students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo)
employment news

Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in government service
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIFT MBA IB application correction window.(Screengrab)
IIFT MBA IB application correction window.(Screengrab)
admissions

IIFT MBA IB application correction window opens, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination can make corrections on their application forms online at iift.nta.nic.in on or before February 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
Representational image. (Arun Mondhe/HT file photo)
education

IIT, IIM Jammu ink MoU to improve quality of education

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:17 AM IST
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources to improve quality of education
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placement.(iitjammu.ac.in)
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placement.(iitjammu.ac.in)
education

IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu ink MoU to collaborate, share resources

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:15 PM IST
IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu inked an MoU on Wednesday for collaborative excellence in teaching, research and placements, besides sharing of expertise and resources to improve the quality of education, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
admissions

School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the admission process for entry level classes will begin from February 18 and will conclude on March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
education

IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Presently, there are only 16 other international members from India in the US NAE, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, N R Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Raghunath A Mashelkar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
competitive exams

IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP