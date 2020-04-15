e-paper
GMAT 2020 to be conducted online from April 20

According to a Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) official, the new GMAT online exam is designed specifically for business schools and candidates exploring an advanced business degree.

education Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:07 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

From April 20, students who wish to take the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) for pursuing education in Ivy league universities can do it from their homes as GMAC, the body which conducts these tests has introduced this new step in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the closing of testing centers around the world, GMAC quickly moved to offer an alternative solution that is accessible online. The interim GMAT Online exam will help candidates feel safe while meeting upcoming application deadlines, according to GMAC.

GMAC has made the interim solution available on Mac and PC platforms and will prioritize the availability of the alternative assessment as the organization seeks to support test takers and schools in impacted markets, with the exception of markets limited by regulatory restrictions like China, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Slovenia, and North Korea.

GMAC is also working to provide appropriate online options for candidates with disabilities who meet specific eligibility criteria.

The Quantitative, Verbal and Integrated Reasoning sections (omitting the Analytical Writing Assessment section) will have the same type and number of items and the same time for completion, creating consistency in content and structure with the GMAT™ exam administered in test centers. It will also use the same scoring algorithm and score scale for the Section Scores and Total Score as the test center-based version. Appointments for around-the-clock test dates begin on April 20, 2020 and run through June 15, 2020, at which time the need for the interim solution will be reevaluated.

The GMAT exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide especially many top US B-schools.

