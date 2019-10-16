GMAT prep material launched

education

Oct 16, 2019

The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), administrator of the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) and a global association of leading graduate business schools, announced today the release of its GMAT™ Official Advanced Questions, the only test preparation material to exclusively contain hard questions from past GMAT exams. The product rounds out the GMAT™ Official Prep portfolio, offering candidates an option to challenge themselves after completing the mix of easy, medium and hard questions in the GMAT™ Official Guide.

“Gaining confidence to solve the hardest questions on the GMAT can help increase a candidate’s performance and confidence on test day,” said Pam Brown, Director of Product Management at GMAC. “We want to help test takers be at their best and saw a need in the market to provide a tool that further challenges them after working through GMAT’s Official Guide questions,” Brown continued. “By studying with Advanced Questions, candidates can feel empowered on test day while also increasing their chances to stand out in front of target schools.”

Consisting of 150 Quantitative Reasoning and 150 Verbal Reasoning questions, GMATTM Official Advanced Questions gives candidates more materials to extend their preparation and challenge themselves further. Subject matter experts, each with decades of experience writing and editing GMAT questions, developed the comprehensive answer explanations. Questions are grouped by “fundamental skills” areas, allowing candidates to align their study plan with GMAT’s Enhanced Score Report structure.

Like the GMAT Official Guide series, GMAT Official Advanced Questions is available for purchase in print or as an e-book through GMAC’s partner, Wiley Efficient Learning. Both versions include access to an Online Question Bank to create custom practice sets, focus on specific fundamental skills and measure improvements.

The GMAT Official Advanced Questions Global edition is priced at USD$29.99.

