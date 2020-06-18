e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa Board 12th Result 2020: HSSC exam results to be announced next week

Goa Board 12th Result 2020: HSSC exam results to be announced next week

Goa Board 12 Result 2020: Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

education Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:54 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
Goa Board 12th Result 2020.
Goa Board 12th Result 2020.(HT file)
         

Goa Board 12 Result 2020: The results of the HSSC (Class XII) examination held by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education earlier this year would be announced next week, a senior official said on Thursday.

Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant said that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam result would be announced either on Monday or Tuesday.

“The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over,” he said.

The exam was held in March. But as the coronavirus- triggered nation-wide lockdown came into force later that month, exam for two HSSC papers could not be held then.

Exam for those two remaining papers was held in the last week of May.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, he was concerned about the students of Class X and XII, who would be appearing for the board exams in the academic year 2020-21.

Talking to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day here, Sawant, who also hold the education portfolio, said that some schools in the state had already started holding online classes.

“But I am more concerned about the students who will be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Certificate standard board examinations this academic year,” he said.

The government was yet to decide when and how to resume the academic year in the state, he said, adding that online classes were not compulsory.

The chief minister admitted that mobile network issues in some parts of the state were not conducive to virtual schooling.

“People are to be blamed for the connectivity issues.

When mobile companies were installing towers in some villages, people were opposing it,” he said.

tags
top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In