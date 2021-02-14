'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'
Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Saturday informed the state Assembly that government colleges will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters.
During Question Hour, the minister informed the House that no survey has been conducted to open the college at panchayat samiti level, but the state government intends to open colleges on priority at all sub-division headquarters.
In response to a supplementary question, Bhati said that with a view to spreading higher education, there are plans to open college at all sub-division headquarters. In the last two years, 88 new colleges have been opened, he said.
“In future also, there are plans to open government colleges at such sub-division headquarters where there is not a single government or private college. Thereafter, government colleges will be opened where there is a private college, but no state college,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration ends today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt colleges in Rajasthan will be opened at all sub-divisional headquarters'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 8 in Gujarat from Feb 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Assistant final result 2019 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at rbi.org.in .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai ITI students still facing trouble with exams, seek clarity from authority
- Despite complaints including missing hall tickets leaving students unable to appear for exams and out-of-syllabus questions, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) now wants second-year students to appear for their first-year exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- RPSC ACF FRO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US CDC sets guidance for schools to reopen safely in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25
- According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check
- Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden releases guidelines for safely reopening schools in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox