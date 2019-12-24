e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Education / GPAT 2020 admit card released at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

GPAT 2020 admit card released at gpat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GPAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates will be able to download the GPAT 2020 admit card at gpat.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 15:09 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GPAT admit card 2020 out
GPAT admit card 2020 out(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GPAT 2020 admit card today on its official website. Candidates can download the GPAT 2020 admit card at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The NTA GPAT 2020 exam will be held on January 28, 2020. The exam will be conducted from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. NTA will declare the GPAT 2020 result on February 7, 2020.

How to download GPAT 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download GPAT admit card 2020 “

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

GPAT stands for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. It is conducted for admission to various M. pharma or its equivalent courses across the country. The 800 participating institutes of GPAT-2019 were the institutions which had accepted the GPAT Score.  

tags
top news
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
National Population Register to be updated, says Centre
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by UP police from entering Meerut
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Jagdish Khattar named in bank loan fraud by CBI, house raided
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
Prohibitory orders in central Delhi as CAA protesters hit the streets
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
ToTok pulled from Google, Apple app stores after allegations of snooping
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
MG ZS EV first drive review: Thunderbolt now comes on four wheels
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
What Hemant Soren said when asked about NRC | On The Record
trending topics
CAA protestKangana RanautVirat KohliNTA UGC NET Final Answer KeysDeepika PadukoneBCCI

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News