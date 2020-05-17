e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared, 71.34% students qualify

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2020 declared, 71.34% students qualify

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science results 2020 declared. Check pass percentage and full details here.

education Updated: May 17, 2020 08:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
New Delhi
GSEB 12th Science Result 2020 out
GSEB 12th Science Result 2020 out (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has declared the class 12th science results on Sunday. The GSEB class 12th Science result can be checked online at gseb.org by entering the six-digit seat number as mentioned in their hall ticket.

This year a total of 71.34% students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam. Last year, the pass percentage was 71.90%. Out of the total 1,16,643 registered students, 1,16,494 had taken the exam. This year the pass percentage of make students is 71.69 while the pass percent of female candidates is 70.85.

A total of 36 schools have achieved 100% result while 68 schools have achieved less than 10% results.

Check highlights here:

Number of students registered--- 1,16,643

Number of students present-- 1,16,494

pass percent- 71.34%; Llast year it was 71.9%

Pass percent of male- 71.69%

Pass percent of female- 70.85%

Number of schools with 100% results- 36

Number of schools with less than 10% results -- 68

Direct link to check GSEB 12th Science Result 2020

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In