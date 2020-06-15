e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board to declare class 12th results today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board to declare class 12th results today at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Gujarat Board will declare the class 12th arts, commerce results today at 8 am at gseb.org. Full details here.

education Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:00 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020(HT file)
         

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result will be announced today at 8 am. Students who have taken the exams for arts or commerce streams will be able to check their results today at gseb.org after it is declared. They will have to key in the six-digit seat number.

GSEB had conducted the HSC exams between March 5 and 21. The declaration of result was delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020: Follow Live Updates

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) issued a press released on Sunday informing that the students who appeared for the class 12 arts, commerce board exam held in March could access their results on official website at “http://www.gseb.org” www.gseb.org, to be uploaded at 8 am on Monday.

The GSEB would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later, it said.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In