GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Results 2020 at gseb.org: When and where to check results

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:27 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will soon declare the HSC Arts and Commerce streams Result 2020. The GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2020 will be declared on June 15 at 8am.

Students will be able to check their GSEB HSC results online at gseb.org. Students will have to visit the official website at gseb.org and then click on the result tab. Then click on the HSC Arts, Commerce Result link flashing on the homepage.Key in your seat number and submit. Your result will be displayed on screen.

Earlier on May 17, GSEB had declared the HSC Science result. A total of 71.34% students qualified the science exam. Out of the total 1,16,643 students who had registered for the HSC Science exam, 1,16,494 had taken the exam. This year the pass percentage of male students is 71.69 while, the pass percent of female candidates is 70.85.

Moreover, GSEB on June 9 declared the SSC or class 10th exam results. A total of 4.8 lakh students passed the class 10th exam making a pass percentage of 60.64%.