GSL Recruitment 2020: 43 vacancies of Deputy General Manager, Office Assistant and others on offer, apply before March 1

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 09:16 IST

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Office Assistant, and various other posts on its official website. The online registration process had begun on January 5, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at goashipyard.in on or before March 1, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 43 vacancies of Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Office Assistant, and various other posts. Out of which, one vacancy is for Deputy General Manager, 3 for Office Assistant, 1 for Assistant Manager, 4 for Office Assistant (Finance), 2 for Refrigeration & AC Mechanic, 1 for EOT Crane Operator, 2 for Electrical Mechanic, 2 for Wireman, 12 for Marine Fitter, 2 for Machinist, 4 for Pipe Fitter, and 9 for Welder.

Application fee:

A non-refundable application fee in the form of Demand Draft of ₹ 500 for Deputy General Manager, and Assistant Manager posts and ₹ 200 for all other posts in favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application. Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India rules. No fee is required to be paid by internal candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

How to apply:

Candidates are advised to take two printouts of their system generated online application forms after registering and send one copy of the same to Goa Shipyard Limited and preserve the second copy for future references.

Candidates are required to print a copy of the application form and attach hard copy of the relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification ,category and all the relevant documents as applicable along with the original Demand Draft and post the same to: GM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802.

Here’s the direct link to fill and download the online application forms.