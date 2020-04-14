e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Gujarat govt updates centre on steps taken for students during lockdown

Gujarat govt updates centre on steps taken for students during lockdown

After conducting further clinical trials on a bigger scale, the institute will think about referring the device to healthcare facilities for use by patients, he said.

education Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
         

The Gujarat government has briefed the Centre about the steps it has taken to help students in the state amid the coronavirus lockdown.

State’s Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama held a telephonic conversation on Saturday with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal over issues related to students, the Gujarat government said in a press release on Monday.

The press release said Chudasama informed the minister that 210 days of teaching work is over in universities and colleges in the state, e-learning has begun in universities with Google class room, Zoom application and YouTube.

“Apart from this, a virtual learning platform has been developed with NaMo-e tablet application created by the Department of Education. It offers syllabus for all the courses from different universities,” the release noted.

Online courses have also been introduced for student trainees pursuing B. Ed. (Bachelor of Education), the release said.

Chudasama also informed Pokhriyal about other steps that the state has taken for the students amid the nationwide lockdown since March 25, imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

In the press release, Chudasama said: “Department is actively using social media and technology so that no student has to face adverse impact on their study due to COVID-19. Education department of state will continue working with commitment until the situation is corrected”.

More than 9,000 people have been infected and over 300 have died due to the novel coronavirus in India till now.

top news
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Care for elders, respect Covid-19 warriors’: PM lists 7 points in coronavirus fight
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
‘Cry, my beloved country’: Chidambaram takes on PM Modi’s lockdown extension
PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture, it has an important message
PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture, it has an important message
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
‘We the people of India’ trends on Twitter after PM Modi’s speech
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
With lockdown extended, April could be alarming for India’s auto industry
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News