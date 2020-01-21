GUJCET 2020 registration process begins at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:59 IST

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the online registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Gujarat CET 2020 online at gujcet.gseb.org.

Application fee:

A candidate applying for Gujarat CET 2020 needs to pay an application fee of Rs 300. However, it must be noted that the payment of the application fee can be made via online mode only.

Candidates seeking to apply for the state entrance test are advised to visit the official website to check details regarding the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the Gujarat CET 2020.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here For New Candidate Registration’

3.Fill in all the requisite information and proceed

4.After the registration is completed, you’ll be provided with your login credentials

5.Go back to the login page and key in your credentials and log in

6.Gujarat CET 2020 application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

8.Pay the application fee and submit

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.