e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Education / GUJCET 2020 registration process begins at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to apply

GUJCET 2020 registration process begins at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to apply

Candidates seeking to apply for the state entrance test are advised to visit the official website to check details regarding the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details.

education Updated: Jan 21, 2020 09:59 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GUJCET 2020 registration process. (Screengrab)
GUJCET 2020 registration process. (Screengrab)
         

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the online registration for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Gujarat CET 2020 online at gujcet.gseb.org.

Application fee:

A candidate applying for Gujarat CET 2020 needs to pay an application fee of Rs 300. However, it must be noted that the payment of the application fee can be made via online mode only.

Candidates seeking to apply for the state entrance test are advised to visit the official website to check details regarding the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the Gujarat CET 2020.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here For New Candidate Registration’

3.Fill in all the requisite information and proceed

4.After the registration is completed, you’ll be provided with your login credentials

5.Go back to the login page and key in your credentials and log in

6.Gujarat CET 2020 application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

8.Pay the application fee and submit

9.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram warns after IMF, Gita Gopinath give India growth numbers
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
BJP’s first-timer to take on Kejriwal, but suspense over CM face continues
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
Kejriwal is afraid: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life; WHO calls for emergency meet
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
Pricier, shorter Parliament canteen menu soon; non-veg food to remain
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
On The Record | Haryana Deputy CM: Why he chose BJP over Congress
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News