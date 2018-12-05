Gurugram teachers get lessons on outcome-based teaching

Gurugram School teachers in the state are being introduced to learning outcome-based pedagogy through training sessions being conducted by State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Haryana, since last week.

Learning outcomes are the basic levels of learning that students are required to demonstrate a knowledge of and were used by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) as a parameter for analysing results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2017.

The learning outcomes that were notified by the NCERT for classes 1-8 focus on whether students can read the time correctly using a clock, estimate the capacity of a container in known units — for example, a bucket containing water is 20-30 times that of a mug; and measure short lengths using non-uniform units such as a finger, handspan, length of forearm and footsteps, among others.

The result of the survey outlined how different states fared on learning outcomes in various subjects and grades, following which the Union ministry of human resources and development (MHRD) proposed that teachers responsible for classes 1-8 receive training on learning outcomes.

“Through these training sessions, teachers will be made to understand that their teaching approach should concentrate on strengthening the competency level of students. They will be taught to shift focus from rote-learning to hands-on learning,” said Jyoti Chaudhary, director, SCERT, Haryana.

She added that district-wise results of the state were analysed post-NAS and the need for incorporating learning outcome-based modules was felt. Following the same, special modules for primary (1 to 5) and upper primary (6-8) classes were created under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

In the training sessions that are currently underway, 5,000 mathematics teachers and 3,000 science teachers will be trained for classes 6-8. At the primary level, 13,500 teachers will be trained. The training for primary level teachers of 10 districts started last week and will continue in batches across December. The sessions for upper primary teachers will commence next week.

Manoj Kaushik, trainer in-charge, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, said that so far, teachers have been focusing on a syllabus-driven approach to teaching. The training sessions seek to break this pattern.

“The idea is to make teachers understand what learning outcomes are and how they are to be incorporated in the teaching methodology. The training will equip them to identify and search for learning outcomes in chapters. Once they know about the same, they can work towards strengthening these outcomes,” said Kaushik.

He added that the patters of assessment had changed to reflect the knowledge imbibed by students and this, in turn, necessitated that the teaching approach be changed accordingly. Learning outcomes are also a part of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 16:41 IST