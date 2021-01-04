e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Gurugram University to start PhD courses in four streams

Gurugram University to start PhD courses in four streams

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Gurugram University is all set to start PhD courses this year in four streams, including management, commerce, public administration and pharmacy. The announcement was made by the vice-chancellor of the university on Monday.

Markanday Ahuja, vice-chancellor of the university, met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday and shared the PhD course module guide. Ahuja said that prospective applicants could go through the details of the PhD programme on its website and apply, starting from January 6. He said that the scope of the PhD programme will be expanded gradually. The university introduced six new courses last year. It offers a total number of 28 courses presently. “We will be adding more courses in due course of time, both at Phd as well as other levels,” said Ahuja.

The original campus of Gurugram University was supposed to start operations at Kankrola village in Sector 87 in 2019. Work on the campus is yet to be completed. Since its inauguration in 2018, the university is operating out of a temporary campus in from Rao Tula Ram College campus in Sector 51

Ahuja said that the university had floated a new tender and the work was underway. “New tenders have been floated. Meanwhile, construction of some classrooms is complete. We will be starting around 8 classes from next month on the original campus for subjects that require no practical session,” said Ahuja.

top news
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘2020 was the 8th warmest year in India’: IMD
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
India’s-Russia defence deal may trigger US sanctions: Congressional report
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In