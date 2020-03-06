e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Happy that kids paying full attention to exams, says Sisodia

Happy that kids paying full attention to exams, says Sisodia

The north-east Delhi has witnessed a wide-spread communal riots last month, that claimed lives of over 50 people and injured hundreds.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (HT )
         

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the schools in the riot-affected north-east district and expressed happiness that the children are paying full attention to their exams.

“Visited government schools in north-east Delhi and spoke to the children, parents and teachers. The atmosphere has improved a lot, and I am happy that the children are now paying full attention to their exams. There is nothing more important than the future of children and their families,” Sisodia tweeted.

The north-east Delhi has witnessed a wide-spread communal riots last month, that claimed lives of over 50 people and injured hundreds.

tags
top news
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Iran’s Mahan Air to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians, take back Iranians
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
‘Who knows, FM may blame UPA’: Chidambaram jabs govt over Yes Bank crisis
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Hyundai’s foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
Coronavrius outbreak: Shooting World Cup in New Delhi postponed - Report
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
Baaghi 3 movie review: Tiger Shroff saves Syria but not sanity
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News