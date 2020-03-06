Happy that kids paying full attention to exams, says Sisodia

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 15:25 IST

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the schools in the riot-affected north-east district and expressed happiness that the children are paying full attention to their exams.

“Visited government schools in north-east Delhi and spoke to the children, parents and teachers. The atmosphere has improved a lot, and I am happy that the children are now paying full attention to their exams. There is nothing more important than the future of children and their families,” Sisodia tweeted.

The north-east Delhi has witnessed a wide-spread communal riots last month, that claimed lives of over 50 people and injured hundreds.