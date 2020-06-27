Hard work, regular study key to success, say UP Board toppers

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:03 IST

Riya Jain and Anurag Malik brought laurels to west UP, with the former topping Class 10 (96.7%) and the latter Class 12 (97%) in UP board examinations, results of which were declared on Saturday. Both are students of Sri Ram Inter College in Baraut area of Baghpat district.

Both toppers belong to middle class families. Riya’s father Bharat Bhusan has a small trade of making ‘ Mata ki chunri’ and the family belongs to Hilwari village of Baghpat. Anurag Malik’s father Pramod Malik owns a small electric shop in a market in Baraut.

Their parents and school staff, who were elated at the outstanding performance of both toppers, said their hard work paid and they set an example for other students .

Anurag Malik earlier topped the district in Class 10 exam and thereafter decided to top the state in intermediate exam. “I worked hard and made a time table of my daily study that usually lasted 12 to 14 hours. During exam I added 2 to 3 hours more for regular revision and practice of each subject”, said Anurag who wants to crack the civil service exam after graduation.

He cited hard work, regular study, patents and school’s support as reasons for his success. Anurag is elder among two brothers, According to his father Pramod Malik, he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and does puja twice a day. He is fond of eating homemade food, avoids junk food and is passionate about studies and books.

Riya has three siblings and wants to become a teaching. “I want to be an English teacher,” she said. She also credited her parents and teachers for her success and like Anurag she also studied 12 to 14 hours daily. “My parents always supported me and never asked me to help them in any work. They always insisted that I focus on my studies”, said Riya

Principal of Sri Ram Inter College Rajeev Tomar and teachers also expressed their happiness on the success of their two students and congratulated both toppers and their family members.