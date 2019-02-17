Haryana Board exams 2019: Daily mock tests for students of classes 10 and 12

In the run-up to the Haryana Board examinations, which start next month, the district education department will be conducting two-hour mock tests for students of classes 10 and 12 on subjects such as English and mathematics starting Saturday, February 16.

Dinesh Shastri, the district education officer, said that the mock tests would help students in identifying their strong topics and the areas where they need to put in additional effort.

“In the last few weeks, it’s important for students to put their knowledge to test. They should also be in a position to answer effectively in a timebound manner. They will be able to recap and practice through these daily tests,” said Shastri.

While mock tests in English and mathematics will be held daily for students of Class 10, class 12 students will have to take mock tests in English, mathematics and a third subject of their choosing. These tests will take place till March 4, two days before the board examinations. The Haryana board examination for class 12 will begin from March 7 and conclude on April 3, while the board exams for class 10 will start from March 8 and end on March 30.

On Friday, 127 English teachers and 115 mathematics teachers in the district were given tips on helping students with the preparation at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 4/7 Urban Estate.

“In the previous years, we have seen that failures in English and mathematics are higher. We are trying to focus on these two subjects extensively, especially in class 10. For class 12 students, mock tests in physics and accountancy will also be administered. Papers from the past five years will be solved in these tests,” said Suman Sharma, principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 4/7 Urban Estate.

Sharma also said that teachers had been asked to resolve students’ queries and motivate them so that they are not stressed. “All teachers have been asked to use confidencebuilding measures. Leave will also not be sanctioned for teachers, unless very important,” added Sharma.

