Board of School Education, Haryana has released Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the timetable on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet released at bseh.org.in, check timetable here

The datesheet has been released for theory paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh/ Re-appear/Mercy Chance (Admission Year- 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024) Exam Sept./Oct.-2025.

As per the datesheet, the exam will begin on September 25 and will end on October 21, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will begin with Childhood and Development of Children subject and end with Pedagogy of Urdu language, Punjabi language and Sanskrit language.

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned and duly attested photograph. Calculators & Mobile Phones are not permitted in the Examination Hall, if found U.M.C. will be registered.

Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet: How to download

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of emergency, please contact Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Spl. Exam. Cell 137, Conduct Branch 161 & 175)For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.