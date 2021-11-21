Home / Education / Haryana: HSSC postpones exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22
education

Haryana: HSSC postpones exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22

  • HSSC will inform about the new exam schedule through a notification, which it will release on its official website, hssc.gov.in.
Haryana: HSSC postpones exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22(Unsplash)
Haryana: HSSC postpones exams scheduled to be held on Nov 21, 22(Unsplash)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The written examination for the various posts of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC), Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana and Architecture which was scheduled to be held on November 21 and 22 has been postponed, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) said on Saturday.

In the HSIIDC the exam will held for Senior Account Clerk, Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (IA), and Assistant posts. 

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that aforesaid examinations scheduled on 21.11.2021 & 22.11.2021 are hereby postponed on administrative ground. Fresh schedule will be issued shortly,” the HSSC has informed candidates.

Out of the total 90 marks in the written test, 75% weightage will be for General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and rest for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

Apart from the written exam, Socio-Economic criteria and experience will carry a total of 10 marks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc.gov.in hssc + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out