e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Haryana shuts all colleges, universities, schools in five districts till March 31 over coronavirus

Haryana shuts all colleges, universities, schools in five districts till March 31 over coronavirus

All government and private schools in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect except for holding exams.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Student wearing a protective mask following multiple positive cases of coronavirus,
Student wearing a protective mask following multiple positive cases of coronavirus,(HT File)
         

The Haryana government on Friday ordered the closure of all government and private universities and colleges in the state till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Director general, higher education, issued an advisory to all government, government-aided and private universities and colleges, saying that the step has been taken as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, an advisory of the school education department said that in view of the surge in cases of Covid-19, it has been decided that all government and private schools in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurgaon will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect except for holding exams.

Read More: Schools shut in Noida, Greater Noida. Private varsities to go digital amid coronavirus outbreak

UP schools, colleges closed till March 22 due to coronavirus outbreak: CM Yogi

Coronavirus scare: DU suspends classroom lectures, opts for e-learning

“The students will attend school only to take the board exams, annual exams and assessments as scheduled. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will attend school as usual. The schools in the remaining districts of Haryana shall function as usual,” the order issued on behalf of principal secretary, school education, Mahavir Singh said.

tags
top news
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Farooq Abdullah, in detention for 7 months, ordered to be released by govt
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders’ meet on coronavirus via video conference
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Return of sedan wars: 2020 Hyundai Verna to battle 2020 Honda City, again
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 yrs in prison for murder of Unnao rape survivor’s father
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
Mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims visible from space: Report
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus Impact

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News