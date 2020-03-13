e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus scare: DU suspends classroom lectures, opts for e-learning

Coronavirus scare: DU suspends classroom lectures, opts for e-learning

During the period, the internal assessment/house examination will remain suspended and would be taken up only after March 31.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi University has decided to suspend its classroom lectures and arrange students’ education material through its website. The move is aimed to bring down footfall on the university campus to avoid spreading of the deadly virus.

In a press release, the university administration said, “To maintain continuity in the teaching-learning process, in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the study material shall be made available on a weekly basis on the website by the respective teachers of all departments/ colleges/centres.”

Read more: Coronavirus Scare: IIT Delhi cancels classes, IIM Ahmedabad convocation deferred

The arrangement will continue till March 31.

The university has also ordered teachers to remain available as per their time-table through e-resources.

The DU announcement came after the Delhi government on Thursday declared coronavirus as an epidemic with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing that all schools and colleges where no examination is underway will also be closed till March 31 to check the spread of the virus.

