e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Coronavirus Scare: IIT Delhi cancels classes, IIM Ahmedabad convocation deferred

Coronavirus Scare: IIT Delhi cancels classes, IIM Ahmedabad convocation deferred

In an advisory to students, faculty and staff, Rao said that in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid 19, all class work and examinations at IIT Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till March 31.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi(Hindustan Times)
         

IIT Delhi has cancelled all classes and examinations with immediate effect in view of the coronavirus situation.

“In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned”, IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said in a tweet.

In an advisory to students, faculty and staff, Rao said that in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid 19, all class work and examinations at IIT Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till March 31.

Read more: Delhi declares coronavirus epidemic as first Indian dies in Karnataka

“Please refrain from organizing any event on the campus during this period that requires gathering of people. In case you must travel abroad for official reasons, please seek special permission through an appropriate authority”, IIT Delhi has said.

Read more: Schools, colleges shut down amid spread of coronavirus

International students studying at IIT Delhi and currently residing in the hostels will be allowed to stay in the hostels during this period. Basic mess facilities will be available on the campus during this period.

“These are special circumstances requiring special measures and your cooperation is essential to contain the situation”, Rao said.

Read More: Coronavirus Scare: IIM -Indore postpones annual convocation

IIM Ahmedabad has also cancelled its convocation scheduled for March 21. “ In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19 Corona Virus we have decided to defer the Annual Convocation scheduled for 21st March 2020”, IIM Ahmedabad said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute”, it added.

tags
top news
Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 min
Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 min
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Coronavirus forces one of world’s biggest sportscar maker to shut factory
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News