Coronavirus Scare: IIT Delhi cancels classes, IIM Ahmedabad convocation deferred

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:31 IST

IIT Delhi has cancelled all classes and examinations with immediate effect in view of the coronavirus situation.

“In view of the COVID situation, IIT Delhi has decided to cancel all classes, examinations and public gatherings with immediate effect on the campus until March 31, 2020. Please inform all concerned”, IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao said in a tweet.

In an advisory to students, faculty and staff, Rao said that in view of the prevailing situation arising out of Covid 19, all class work and examinations at IIT Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till March 31.

“Please refrain from organizing any event on the campus during this period that requires gathering of people. In case you must travel abroad for official reasons, please seek special permission through an appropriate authority”, IIT Delhi has said.

International students studying at IIT Delhi and currently residing in the hostels will be allowed to stay in the hostels during this period. Basic mess facilities will be available on the campus during this period.

“These are special circumstances requiring special measures and your cooperation is essential to contain the situation”, Rao said.

IIM Ahmedabad has also cancelled its convocation scheduled for March 21. “ In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19 Corona Virus we have decided to defer the Annual Convocation scheduled for 21st March 2020”, IIM Ahmedabad said in a statement.

“The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute”, it added.