HBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board 12th Result to be declared today at bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th Result 2020: The wait is about to end! Haryana Board is soon going to announce the intermediate or class 12th results 2020 for all streams on its official website. After the HBSE 12th results are declared, students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in and haryana.indiaresults.com. This year, Haryana Board has prepared the results based on average marks of already conducted exams. A student must score a minimum of 33% to pass the exam. In the year 2019, 74.48% students had passed the exam.

Haryana Board class 12th examinations were started on March 3 and ended on March 31, 2020. However, some paper were cancelled due to Covid-19.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results after it is declared:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Check latest updates on result, pass percent, toppers’ list and other details here:

09:32 am IST Over 2 lakh students waiting for their HBSE 12th results This year, over 2 lakh students have taken the Haryana Board 12th Results. They will get their results today





09: 26 am IST HBSE Results: Rural students performed better than urban last year In the year 2019, rural students had outperformed urban students. The pass percent of rural students was 76% while a total of 72% urban students could pass





09:20 am IST Haryana girls outshone boys last year In the year 2019, Haryana girls had outperformed boys in HBSE 12th result. 82.5% girls and 68% boys had passed the BSEH 12th exam last year.





09:05 am IST BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2020: Deepak Kumar was science topper last year Deepak Kumar of Bhiwani had bagged the first rank in 2019 exams with 497 marks, he was a Science stream student.





09:00 am IST HBSE 12th Result 2020: 74.48% students passed the exam last year In the year 2019, HBSE 12th result was declared on May 15. A total of 74.48% students had passed the exam





08:55 am IST HBSE Results 2020: Who is eligible to pass Students who score a minimum of 33% marks are eligible to pass. Those who score below 33% have to appear for compartmental exam to improve their scores.





08:50 am IST How to check Haryana Board result on mobile app Students can also download the ‘Board of school education Haryana’’ android app on their smartphones. The results can be checked on the app too.





08:45 am IST HBSE 12th Result 2020: Where to check scores After the Haryana Board 12th result is declared, students can check their scores at bseh.org.in





08:40 am IST How to get HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result via SMS Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.





08:35 am IST HBSE Results 2020: Haryana Board 10th Result was announced on July 10 On July 10, Haryana Board declared the class 10th result without any prior notice. A total of 3.37 lakh students had taken the H BSE class 10th exam out of which 64.59% passed.





08:25 am IST HBSE 12th Result 2020: When was Haryana Board exam conducted Haryana Board class 12 examination started on March 3 and was scheduled to end on March 31, 2020. However,some papers were due to Coronavirus pandemic.



