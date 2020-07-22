e-paper
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: BSEH Class 12 results direct link now active, check here

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Students of Class 12 who have appeared in the HBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:28 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020
         

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2020: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of class 12th or intermediate examination on its official website.

Students of Class 12 who have appeared in the HBSE class 12 board examinations can check their results at bseh.org or haryana.indiaresults.com.

The students can also download the android app developed by BSEH named ‘Board of school education Haryana’ from Google Play Store and check their HBSE 12th scores.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following websites:

1) results.bseh.org.in

2) examresults.net

3) jagranjosh.com

4) indiaresults.com

Students will also get their HBSE 12th scores on SMS. Type RESULTHB12<space>Roll number and send the text message to 56263.

How to check the BSEH Class 12 results:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Class 12 exam results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

