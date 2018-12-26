Here’s how to tackle the science pre-board exam

Every school and college holds either one or two pre-board exam prior to the class X or class XII boards. These exams are held a few months before the actual boards, once the portion has been completed.

School teachers put in a lot of effort when it comes to these exams. They set board level question papers. They assess answer booklets by hundreds of students in a short span of time.

Still, many students do not take these exams seriously. The reason for this is simple - the marks from these exams are not counted anywhere in their final results. This is a school level activity done, without the regulation of any board. Time and again, educators and students with all India ranks have stressed how beneficial pre-board exams are.

Here are a few reasons why pre-board exams are important:

Get exam experience

Schools try to ensure that the pre-board exams are a close replica of the actual exam. They mimic seating arrangements and students can use stationary that is permitted by their board. The environment is that of an actual board exam. As a student, you will understand acceptable behaviour inside the exam hall. This helps you stay away from trouble.

Find out where you stand

The difficulty level of your pre-board exam comes close to the actual board exams. Some schools, in fact, keep it slightly higher than boards. Once you attempt this exam, you will know exactly where do you stand in which subject. You will know which chapters need revision and which chapters you’re good at.

Develop answering techniques

Should you attempt the 5 mark question first or the 2 mark ones? How much time should you allot to your essay and how much for the grammar section? When you take the pre-board exam, you will understand the intricacies of writing a paper. It will also help in managing time judiciously.

How to crack your Science paper

You will either have just a single science paper, or three different papers - physics, chemistry, and biology. This depends on your board and class. Nevertheless, you should split your study plan between these three. Here are a few tips for each part:

Physics

Understand various laws, concepts, and principles instead of simply rote learning them. This helps in the long run. Moreover, if you forget any formula, you can always use its laws and principles to find out what it was.

Chemistry

Use mnemonics to remember the elements of the periodic table. Understand the reasons for various chemical reactions. This will keep you from forgetting them. Remember the characteristics of various chemicals like Acids, bases, alcohols, aldehydes, etc. and their differences.

Biology

You should make a note of all biological names and revise them thoroughly. Study the previous years’ papers and figure out which chapters have seen greater weightage in terms of marks. Give more priority to those papers. Remember all the important terms and test yourself on them. Practice important diagrams and ensure that you label them correctly.

(The author is VP, educational content,Toppr.com View expressed are personal)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:33 IST