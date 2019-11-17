e-paper
Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Higher education institutes must create opportunities for youth, says J-K Lt Governor

While addressing the North Zone Vice Chancellor’s Meet organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Murmu said the institutions must exploit and create opportunities for the youth of the country.

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu.
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu. (PTI file)
         

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu on Saturday asked higher education institutions to introspect and find out if something is lacking in their curriculum.

While addressing the North Zone Vice Chancellor’s Meet organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Murmu said the institutions must exploit and create opportunities for the youth of the country. He said, “Higher education institutions must introspect and find out if something is lacking in their curriculum.” He said training students for a career at the higher education institutions was not enough and rather students need to be prepared to work in a dynamic global environment.

Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

