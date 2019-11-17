Higher education institutes must create opportunities for youth, says J-K Lt Governor

education

Nov 17, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu on Saturday asked higher education institutions to introspect and find out if something is lacking in their curriculum.

While addressing the North Zone Vice Chancellor’s Meet organised at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Murmu said the institutions must exploit and create opportunities for the youth of the country. He said, “Higher education institutions must introspect and find out if something is lacking in their curriculum.” He said training students for a career at the higher education institutions was not enough and rather students need to be prepared to work in a dynamic global environment.