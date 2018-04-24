HPBOSE Class 12th result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check yours

HPBOSE Class 12th result: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 12 board examinations. Here is the direct link to check results. http://hpbose.org/Result/Result.aspx

HPBOSE Plus two examination result March 2018. Key in your roll number and click on search to get results.

Highlights:

* 70.18% students have passed the exam, says HP boardchairman Rajeev S

* Total students who appeared: 98,281

* Number of students who passed: 68,621

* Compartment: 15,785

* Male candidates: 51,335, Passed: 34,215

* Female candidates: 46,439, Passed: 34,406

The Class 12 examswere written by 98,281 students from March 6 to March 29.

Last year, 67.15% students cleared the Class 10 exams and 72.89% were declared successful in the Class 12 exams.

Authorities installed closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras in the examination halls to deter students from copying during the exam. Over 100 flying squads were also deployed at the block level to deal with the problem.

The answer sheets were evaluated at designated centres to avoid any discrepancies and for a time-bound declaration of the results.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. https://www.livehindustan.com/career/results/himanchal-board-12th-result-2018/?lang=eng

You can also check the results on the official website of HPBOSE at http://hpbose.org/.

Note: As the official website is running slow due to heavy traffic you may have to wait and try again.

(With inputs from Naresh K Thakur from Dharamsala)