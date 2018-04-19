HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th results 2018: Expected dates and how to check

HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th result date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to release the results of Class 12 board examinations by April 25 and that of Class 10 exams by May 9, officials said on Thursday.

More than 109,780 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, which were held from March 7 to March 20. The Class 12 exams were written by 98,302 students from March 6 to March 29.

Last year, 67.15% students cleared the Class 10 exams and 72.89% were declared successful in the Class 12 exams.

Authorities installed closed-circuit television or CCTV cameras in the examination halls to deter students from copying during the exam. Over 100 flying squads were also deployed at the block level to deal with the problem.

The answer sheets are being evaluated at designated centres to avoid any discrepancies and for a time-bound declaration of the results.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. You can also check the results on the official website of HPBOSE.