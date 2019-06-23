Homemakers hone government school kids’ English skills

Government run schools in west UP are using untapped manpower like homemakers, ex-professionals and others as teachers to help student learn English language.

Gautam Budh Nagar basic education department is roping in ex-professionals and homemakers as complimentary resources for the government -un Parishadiya basic schools.

“To make it more effective and resource efficient we did take an initiative in collaboration with an NGO ‘Sakshar Hum’ to involve home makers/highly educated women to join hand with us as volunteers to help our students learn spoken English,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari of the district, Bal Mukund Prasad over telephone.

“The aim is to provide these volunteers a platform, where students will have a connect with the outer society and to dedicate a particular resource for the purpose of acquiring English as a common second language, because sometimes it is really difficult for our teachers to devote time due to various traditional academic and non- academic responsibilities in the school,” he said.

A group of 25 homemakers were trained by Our Own Master Trainer of English from Basic Education Department to create a conducive path between what these qualified and ex- professionals know and what is actually required at basic level. They have started their work in the schools and soon many students would reflect the usefulness of these resources.

“We hope the volume of these additional resources will increase as we connect with more volunteers. And thus we will have a great pool of resources from the community which will not only create a connect with the society and help our kids to develop but also give the home makers a chance to feel valuable and privileged in the society to work for a noble and social cause,” he said.

Director basic education, Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said, “It is good to see that team led by BSA Gautam Budh Nagar is making effort to empower the system of elementary education and creating an environment that facilitates the students of government schools to develop and empower them for the needs and demands of the present society.”

The BSA said, “With this objective to make the students confident, self-reliant and competent, we did realize the need of learning English as a Second Language at basic level. We took an initiative one year back to establish English Learning Club at block level with around 50 teachers.”

BSA said, “This initiative gave us courage to widen the scope and presently we have around 500 teachers as the member of English Club at all blocks of Gautam Budh Nagar district. It was a great success as it not only motivated teachers to grow and learn but also created a natural environment in their respective schools to learn English without any pressure for the students too.”

Akansha Saxena, ELT master trainer said, “This initiative is aimed at transforming the untapped potential into potential resource. It has created a great pool of additional resources in the government basic schools of Gautam Buddh Nagar. These ex-professional homemaker are highly educated.”

“This pool of additional resources to government schools would not only help students acquire language competence but also help them to connect with the outside society which will definitely empower them and make them feel more confident,” she said.

Hemlata Tewari, one of the homemaker who is now teaching, said it gave her a sense of pride that she was contributing her bit to the society. “My kids are all grown up and I have ample of time. I’m happy to be a part of this initiative and help government school kids in whatever way I can ,” she said.

