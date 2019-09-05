HP Patwari Recruitment 2019: Himachal Govt to fill up 1195 Patwari vacancies

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department will soon fill up vacant posts of Patwaris. The revenue department has issued a notification to recruit as many as 1,195 patwaris in the state.

Out of the total 1,195 posts, as many as 933 posts will be of Mohal side, whereas 262 posts will be of Settlement side.

“Apart from this, as many as 17 eligible chainmen of Settlement Department in Kangra and Shimla (Nine regular chainmen Kangra and Eight regular chainmen in Shimla) to fill up the vacant posts of Patwaris as on December 31, 2018, and vacancies to be filled in the next five years (2019-2023),” said the notification issued by Revenue department.

After selection, the candidates will undergo an 18 month Patwari training in Revenue Training Institute, Jogindernagar for which they will receive Rs 3,000 as stipend.

“Approval of government is further conveyed to provide an additional amount of Rs 3 crores under major head in the Scholarships, Stipends and Conc Ess during the current financial year with the request to get this amount regularised in the SDG during the current financial year,” the notification further said.

Selection of the candidate will be done through a written and viva voce test.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:18 IST