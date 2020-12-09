e-paper
Home / Education / HP TET admit card 2020 for November session released at hpbose.org, here's direct link

HP TET admit card 2020 for November session released at hpbose.org, here’s direct link

HP TET admit card 2020 for November session: Candidates who have registered for the HP TET November examination 2020 can now download their admit card online at hpbose.org.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HP TET admit card 2020.
HP TET admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

HP TET admit card 2020 for November session: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for HP TET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the HP TET November examination 2020 can now download their admit card online at hpbose.org.

The board will conduct the HP TET 2020 examination from December 12 to 15, 2020. The examination will be held in two slots, i.e., from 10am to 12:30pm in the first slot and from 2pm to 4:30pm in the second slot.

Direct link to download HP TET admit card 2020 for November session.

How to download HP TET admit card 2020 for November session:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the “CET/Vacancies” and click on “TET-Nov 2020”

Click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Admit Cards ( TGT (Arts) , TGT (Medical) , PUNJABI , URDU , JBT , Shastri , TGT (Non-Medical) , L.T Subjects) TET-NOVEMBER 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The HP TET admit card 2020 for November session will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

