HPBOSE class 12 revaluation and rechecking results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:10 IST

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12 or HSC revaluation and rechecking results 2020 on its official website.

Students who have registered for the HPBOSE class 12 revaluation and rechecking can check their results online at hpbose.org.

The board announced the class 12 results on June 18, 2020. This year, the overall pass percentage was 76.07%, a jump of 14.06% compared to last year’s 62.01%.

Here’s the direct link to check HP Board HSC revaluation and rechecking results 2020.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 revaluation and rechecking results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘Result’, and click on the link the reads “12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. The results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.