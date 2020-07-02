e-paper
Home / Education / HPSOS Class 8th, 10th results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

HPSOS Class 8th, 10th results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

HPSOS 8th, 10th Results 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the open schooling results of class 8th and 10th exams on its official website at hpbose.org. Class 10th improvement result has also been released. Check direct links here.

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:22 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPSOS 8th, 10th results 2020 out
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the open schooling results of class 8th and 10th exams on its official website at hpbose.org. Candidates who have taken the class 8th and 10th examinations in March can check their results by entering their roll numbers. Moreover, the HPBOSE class 10th improvement performance result 2020 has also been declared.

HPBOSE had declared the class 10th results on June 9. Those candidates who had appeared for improvement exams can now check their new scores at hpbose.org.

Direct link for HPSOS 8th Results

Direct link for HPSOS 10th Results

Direct link for HPBOSE class 10th improvement result

The HPSOS Class 8th and 10th exams were conducted from March 5 to 19.

How to check HPSOS Results 2020: 

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Go to the Result tab given on the top of the homepage

Click on HPSOS 8th Results 2020 link or HPSOS 10th Result 2020 link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

