e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPTU Admissions 2020: Registration deadline for PG, lateral courses extended, here’s how to apply

HPTU Admissions 2020: Registration deadline for PG, lateral courses extended, here’s how to apply

HPTU Admissions 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at himtu.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPTU Admissions 2020.
HPTU Admissions 2020.(Screengrab )
         

HPTU Admissions 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has extended the application deadline for PG, BTech (Lateral Entry) and BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) courses till October 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at himtu.ac.in.

“Filling of Admission Form for All PG Courses, B.Tech(Lateral Entry) and B.Pharmacy(Lateral Entry) extended upto 10-10-2020,” read an official statement.

Direct Link for HPTU Admission

How to apply for HPTU Admission:

Visit the official website at himtu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admission Form for all Direct/ Lateral Entry Courses for HPTU and its Affiliated Colleges for the Session 2020-21”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Enter the course applied for, and other requisite information

Register

Go back, key in your credentials and login

The HPTU application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the HPTU 2020 application form with necessary information

Submit the online application form

tags
top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
RCB vs RR Live Score: Second wicket for Chahal as Uthappa falls
RCB vs RR Live Score: Second wicket for Chahal as Uthappa falls
Massive security at Delhi-Noida border as Rahul, Priyanka drive to Hathras
Massive security at Delhi-Noida border as Rahul, Priyanka drive to Hathras
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
Previous regimes delayed Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi: PM Modi
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to leave for Hathras amid Section-144
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to leave for Hathras amid Section-144
‘Our priority is farmers’ benefit, for earlier govt it was election’: PM Modi at Solang public rally
‘Our priority is farmers’ benefit, for earlier govt it was election’: PM Modi at Solang public rally
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In