HPTU Admissions 2020: Registration deadline for PG, lateral courses extended, here’s how to apply

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:03 IST

HPTU Admissions 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has extended the application deadline for PG, BTech (Lateral Entry) and BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) courses till October 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at himtu.ac.in.

“Filling of Admission Form for All PG Courses, B.Tech(Lateral Entry) and B.Pharmacy(Lateral Entry) extended upto 10-10-2020,” read an official statement.

Direct Link for HPTU Admission

How to apply for HPTU Admission:

Visit the official website at himtu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admission Form for all Direct/ Lateral Entry Courses for HPTU and its Affiliated Colleges for the Session 2020-21”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Enter the course applied for, and other requisite information

Register

Go back, key in your credentials and login

The HPTU application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the HPTU 2020 application form with necessary information

Submit the online application form