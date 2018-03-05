HRD ministry invites suggestions for rationalising school syllabus

The HRD Ministry has invited suggestions from various stakeholders for “rationalising” the school syllabus to reduce burden on students.

The suggestions can be submitted through a window provided on the HRD Ministry’s website till April 6.

“There is an urgent need to rationalise the school curriculum because the objective of education is to prepare a good human being. Along with academic education, life skills, experiential learning, physical education and creative skills are needed,” HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

“We need to develop a system where students get time for each of these and can progress in the areas which he or she likes most. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for rationalisation of the syllabus which many people believe is too heavy and inappropriate,” he added.

The objective is to make the content more balanced in subjects offered from Class 1 to 12 as prescribed by NCERT/CBSE, a ministry statement read.

“Personal details of the persons submitting suggestions will remain confidential,” it added.

Javadekar had last week said that the school syllabus, which was reducing students to “data banks and dictionaries”, would be reduced by half.