e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HRD minister asks UGC to revise guidelines on exams, academic calendar

HRD minister asks UGC to revise guidelines on exams, academic calendar

The HRD minister said that the revised guidelines should keep in mind the health and safety of teachers and students and staff.

education Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (HT file)
         

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise the guidelines issued earlier for the intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. He said that the revised guidelines should keep in mind the health and safety of teachers and students and staff. The HRD minister's advice comes in the midst of growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and the academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers, and staff.”

In the earlier issued guidelines for the examinations and academic calendar, the UGC had asked for the exams of final semester students to be conducted in July. It had also said that the new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August.

“Intermediate students will be graded based on an internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July,” the UGC had said.

tags
top news
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
Galwan clash: China levels fresh blame against India, says New Delhi provoked clash
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In