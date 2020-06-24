HRD minister asks UGC to revise guidelines on exams, academic calendar

education

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:52 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revise the guidelines issued earlier for the intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. He said that the revised guidelines should keep in mind the health and safety of teachers and students and staff. The HRD minister's advice comes in the midst of growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and the academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers, and staff.”

In the earlier issued guidelines for the examinations and academic calendar, the UGC had asked for the exams of final semester students to be conducted in July. It had also said that the new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August.

“Intermediate students will be graded based on an internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July,” the UGC had said.